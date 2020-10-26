Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 24,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

