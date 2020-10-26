World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $744.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $133.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $657,538. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Acceptance by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

