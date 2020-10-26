Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xencor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 173,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Xencor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,387. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

