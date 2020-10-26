Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

XENE opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

