Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

