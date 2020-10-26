Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 0.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.16. 57,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,800. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.