Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.57.

XLNX opened at $116.82 on Thursday. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

