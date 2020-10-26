XP (NASDAQ:XP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $43.46 on Thursday. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

