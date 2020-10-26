YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.28. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (YAHOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.