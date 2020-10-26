Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

