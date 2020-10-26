Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share of ($3.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the lowest is ($5.00). American Airlines Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 403.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.30) to ($16.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.65) to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

AAL stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

