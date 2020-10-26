Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the lowest is ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($4.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

DCPH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,154,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

