Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NuCana stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,953. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

