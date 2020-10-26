Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.