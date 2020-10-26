Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.82. Match Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

MTCH stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 527.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $973,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

