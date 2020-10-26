Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

ARGO stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 799,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 434,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,364,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.