Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT opened at $8.31 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.77, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 9.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.