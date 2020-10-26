Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Sell

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. Kadant has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

