Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.