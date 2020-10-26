Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.00.

Gecina stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular.

