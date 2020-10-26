Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

