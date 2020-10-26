Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

MAIN stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

