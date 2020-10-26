Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.