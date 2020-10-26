Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to “Buy”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

