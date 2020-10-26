Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to “Buy”

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

KSHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

KSHB stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

