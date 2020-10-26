Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Hold”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.95 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -24.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 46,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,289,562.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,795.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,513,682 shares of company stock valued at $71,089,486. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

