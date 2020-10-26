Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 222.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

