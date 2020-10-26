Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $12.02 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $637,839.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

