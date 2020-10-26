Zebi (ZCO) Price Down 58.8% This Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Koinex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

