Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Zel has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00472831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00058640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00043661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000079 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,714,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.