ZEON Market Capitalization Hits $6.39 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $230,663.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

