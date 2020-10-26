Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0188

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $198.31 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,850,934,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,559,467,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coinhub, OOOBTC, BitForex, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Kucoin, Korbit, Upbit, WazirX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Hotbit, UEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Huobi, OKEx, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, BitMart, FCoin, Tokenomy and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

