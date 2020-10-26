Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Zogenix stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,534. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

