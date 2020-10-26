ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0013

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $68.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

