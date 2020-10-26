Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

