-$0.50 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

