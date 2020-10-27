$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.85. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

