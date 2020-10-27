$0.78 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.61. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 117,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $25.11 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.