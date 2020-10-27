$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,924,000 after acquiring an additional 557,132 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,023.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 202,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 184,035 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,870,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 30th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

