1,372 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

