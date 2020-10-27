1,727 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.84.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.