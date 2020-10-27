180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

