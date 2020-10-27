180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.35.

ALXN opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

