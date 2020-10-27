180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after buying an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in The Progressive by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

