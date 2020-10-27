180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,414 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

