180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.