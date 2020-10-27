180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SKM opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.