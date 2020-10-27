180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

