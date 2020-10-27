180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CX Institutional raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow stock opened at $501.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.77. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.31, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.