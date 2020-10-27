180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

